Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had an impressive performance this past Sunday against the Colts, hauling in seven passes for 123 yards. His alma mater, however, did not have a great weekend on the gridiron.

This past Saturday, Arizona State defeated Arizona 38-15. The Wildcats had no answer for the Sun Devils' ground game and finished this year's Territorial Cup with 228 rushing yards.

Before the Territorial Cup kicked off this past weekend, Gronkowski made a friendly bet with Buccaneers staff writer Carmen Vitali, who happens to be an Arizona State alum.

On Wednesday, Vitali posted a picture of the former Arizona tight end wearing Arizona State apparel at the Buccaneers' facility.

Vitali's post on Twitter included the following caption: "A bet's a bet."

Vitali revealed that Gronkowski was the one who came up with the terms for this bet.

Gronkowski will have to wait roughly a year until his next wager on the Territorial Cup. Arizona has not defeated Arizona State since the 2016 season.

