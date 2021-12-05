Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Out vs. Jets; Gardner Minshew to Start

Author:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, the team has announced.

Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts's place.

Hurts sprained his ankle in the second half of last week's loss to the Giants. While he finished the game, he was limping at times throughout the end of the game. 

Minshew got the majority of first-team snaps during practice on Thursday and Friday.

The team acquired Minshew for a 2022 sixth-round pick in late August. He has appeared in one game this season, completing both of his pass attempts for 11 yards in the closing minutes of a 44–6 win over the Lions on Oct. 31.

SI Recommends

He started 24 games over two seasons in Jacksonville, completing 62.9% of passes for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Eagles enter Sunday's contest 5–7 on the season. The Jets are 3–8.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more on the Eagles, visit Eagle Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

jesse-marsch1
Soccer

American Manager Jesse Marsch Out at RB Leipzig

The former New York Red Bulls manager took over at RB Leipzig this summer.

Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy

NFL Bets, Props, Projections and Injuries for Week 13

Khurtiss Perry
College Football

Stars of the Super 7: Recruits to Know Following Alabama High School State Championships

Seven classifications in Alabama crowned a champion during the week and several college football prospects shined along the way

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up against the Tennessee Titans
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Gameday Injury Updates

Cardinals stars Murray, Hopkins may make their returns on Sunday versus the Bears.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Austin Ekeler is poised for another huge week in a battle vs. the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Running Backs

Elijah Mitchell will run all over the Seahawks' struggling defense.

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a backflip while celebrating his touchdown catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill will look to exploit the Broncos' defense in Week 13.

Brent Venables sits at a podium.
College Football

Sources: Oklahoma Looks to Finalize Deal With Clemson DC Brent Venables for Head Coach Opening

Oklahoma and the Clemson defensive coordinator are reportedly looking to finalize a deal.