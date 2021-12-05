Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss Sunday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, the team has announced.

Gardner Minshew will start in Hurts's place.

Hurts sprained his ankle in the second half of last week's loss to the Giants. While he finished the game, he was limping at times throughout the end of the game.

Minshew got the majority of first-team snaps during practice on Thursday and Friday.

The team acquired Minshew for a 2022 sixth-round pick in late August. He has appeared in one game this season, completing both of his pass attempts for 11 yards in the closing minutes of a 44–6 win over the Lions on Oct. 31.

He started 24 games over two seasons in Jacksonville, completing 62.9% of passes for 5,530 yards with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Eagles enter Sunday's contest 5–7 on the season. The Jets are 3–8.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

