December 8, 2021
Montez Sweat Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Cowboys

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Montez Sweat will miss Sunday's game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sweat has missed Washington's past four games with a fractured jaw. He is now next eligible to play in Week 15 when the Football Team faces Philadelphia. 

The next five weeks marks a crucial stretch for Ron Rivera's team. Washington enters Sunday's contest second in the NFC East at 6–6, currently slated as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. 

Sweat, 25, was selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He's tallied 20 career sacks in 40 games, adding six forced fumbles. Washington sported the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense in 2020 before falling to No. 24 this season. 

