Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been an excellent complement to Ezekiel Elliott over the last few seasons. Entering Sunday's NFC East game against the Washington Football Team, neither may be at 100% health.

Elliott has been nursing a knee injury over the last few weeks. He was limited to just 45 yards on 13 carries in the 27–17 victory over the Saints on Dec. 2, Dallas's last game.

Pollard was the more explosive player that night, with 71 yards and a score on just seven carries. 58 of his yards came on his long touchdown run. On that play, he suffered a foot injury which he revealed as a torn plantar fascia on Thursday.

Pollard only received two carries after the touchdown run. He was out for Wednesday's practice and says that he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Washington.

Earlier in the day, coach Mike McCarthy said that his rehab work in practice this week “is intended to have him on track to play Sunday at Washington,” per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

On the bright side for Dallas, the extra time off following a Thursday game has been a boon for Elliott. Per ESPN's Ed Werder, Elliott says that last Friday's MRI showed that his knee is progressing, and he says that the injury won't be made worse by playing.

“They're going to have to drag me off,” Elliott said, indicating he won't miss time. If Pollard can't go, or is even further limited, it may mean even more work for the two-time NFL rushing leader.

Elliott leads the team with 173 carries for 765 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 230 yards and a score through the air. With 602 yards and two touchdowns on just 107 carries, Pollard has been the more efficient and explosive rusher this season,and tops Elliott in the passing game with 259 yards.

Dallas at Washington kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

