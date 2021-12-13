Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Buccaneers Beat Bills on Walk-Off Overtime Touchdown

A potential Super Bowl matchup lived up to the hype in Tampa on Sunday as the Buccaneers hosted the Bills.

Buffalo erased a 24-3 halftime deficit to force overtime at Raymond James Stadium as Josh Allen and Buffalo faced the defending champions. Allen finished the afternoon with 417 total yards and three touchdowns, though it was Brady who (per usual) got the last laugh.

Brady and the Bucs received the ball at their own 6-yard line after a Bills punt to start overtime. The poor field position was no issue as Brady marched Tampa down the field, and facing a 3rd-and-3 at his own 42, the seven-time Super Bowl champion ended the contest in thrilling fashion.

Tampa's quarterback connected with receiver Breshad Perriman on a short crossing route with more than enough room for a first down. Perriman then turned on the jets as he sprinted down the right sideline, outrunning every defender in sight as he secured the 33-27 win.

The walk-off victory capped a banner day for Brady. He secured the all-time completion record in the second quarter, and he finished the day with 363 yards and three touchdowns. As the Bucs improve to 10–3 in 2021, Brady may very well secure a fourth MVP and eighth Super Bowl by mid-February. That would make him the oldest MVP in any American sports league, a record he already holds after winning the award for the 2017 season at age 40.

Brady and the Bucs will host the Saints in Week 15 with an opportunity to clinch the NFC South. 

