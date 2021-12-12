Tom Brady Passes Drew Brees for All-Time Completions Record

Tom Brady isn't slowing down in his age-44 season, and he added another record to his collection on Sunday.

Brady set the record for the most pass completions in NFL history, earning career completion No. 7,143 with a 20-yard pass to Mike Evans. Brady passed Drew Brees with the second-quarter completion, who isn't planning to come out of retirement and chase the record anytime soon. Ben Roethlisberger is second among active quarterbacks with 5,347 completions entering Week 14.

Brady could win his fourth MVP in 2021 to pair with his seven Super Bowl rings. He entered Sunday leading the NFL in passing yards (3,771) and passing touchdowns (34). His 314.3 yards per game is his highest mark since 2011.

The Buccaneers leapt out to 24–3 halftime lead on Sunday. Brady completed 18 of 23 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown, adding a score on the ground for good measure. Tampa leads the NFC South at 9–3 as of Sunday afternoon.

