A rough first NFL season for Urban Meyer hit a new low on Sunday with the Jaguars' 20–0 loss to the Titans.

The game marked the fifth-straight loss for the team and the third in four weeks by at least 20 points. It was the first shutout for the Jaguars as quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions and the team managed just eight rushing yards.

The loss drops Meyer to 2–11 on the season, two more losses than he suffered in seven seasons at Ohio State. After the game, he confirmed that he had a one-on-one meeting with team owner Shad Khan, assuring him that the team will get things turned around.

“I assured him that I still believe in my heart that we will,” Meyer said, per the Orlando Sentinel. “How fast? That depends on. . . I still think there’s good pieces.”

The Titans loss was not the only bit of embarrassment for the team this week. The game was played in the shadow of reports that Meyer belittled his assistant coaches as "losers" in a blow-up during a meeting last week. He called the report "inaccurate" and "nonsense," while acknowledging that he is "very demanding" of his assistants.

Even with pretty muted expectations for the perpetually-rebuilding Jaguars with a first-year coach, the '21 season has been a pretty serious disappointment.

“It hasn’t exactly materialized the way I expected it to have, the experience of winning games,” Meyer continued. “I knew that this was somewhat of a build. I also really believe that we have plenty of good enough players to go win games. I still believe that. That’s why I get so disappointed sometimes with our coaching staff or myself, because I think we can do better than we’re doing. Really disappointed.”

The Jaguars will face against another 2–11 team in AFC South rival Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

