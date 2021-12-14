Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Cowboys on Sunday due to a neck injury, according to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan.

Mike Glennon is expected to make his third straight start in Jones's absence.

Jones has not played since injuring his neck in a win over Philadelphia on Nov. 28. The third-year QB has thrown just 10 touchdowns in 11 starts this season, adding seven interceptions and seven fumbles. New York selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Giants have struggled mightily on offense regardless of their starting quarterback in 2021. New York enters Week 14 sitting No. 27 in points scored, and Joe Judge's squad has yet to score 30 points in a single contest this season.

New York will host Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Sunday. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

