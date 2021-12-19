Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may play vs. Green Bay on Sunday despite a bone bruise in his ankle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson did not return to Baltimore's Week 14 loss to the Browns after injuring his ankle in the second quarter. The Ravens "did not expect" Jackson to be active for Sunday earlier in the week, though the team's hopes of a return have been raised in recent days, per Schefter.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will earn the start vs. Green Bay if Jackson is unable to play. Huntley threw for 270 yards and one touchdown after replacing Jackson vs. Cleveland, though the Ravens still fell short in a 24–22 defeat.

Sunday marks a crucial point in the chase for the AFC North crown. Baltimore enters Week 15 leading the division at 8–5, though the Browns and Bengals sit at 7–6. The Steelers are 6–6–1, and they will face the Ravens in Week 18.

Jackson has missed two games in his career, both due to illness. He has tallied 105 total touchdowns in 49 career starts, posting a 37–12 career record.

