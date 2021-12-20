Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler Among Chargers Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List

Author:

Days after a tough overtime loss to the Chiefs, the Chargers have seen some of their most important players hit the COVID-19/reserve list.

Coach Brandon Staley announced that star pass rusher Joey Bosa has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans. Running back Austin Ekeler and center Corey Linsley have also been added to the list, but are day-to-day and have not yet been deemed out.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported earlier in the day that the three players are being added to the list, and that the team is “dealing with a situation.” More names could be coming today as well, he says.

The three players named are among the most important players on the Chargers roster.

Ekeler leads the team with 789 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and is a major part of the passing attack, with 558 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, which has him tied with Mike Williams for the team lead.

Linsley, a 2020 All-Pro with the Packers, was one of L.A.'s big offseason acquisitions. He's started all 14 games for the team.

Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowler, leads the Chargers defensive with 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

The Chargers are set to travel to the Texans on Sunday afternoon, before a home game with the Broncos and trip to the Raiders to finish the regular season. 

It is unclear the full extent of the team's potential outbreak at this time. The NFL postponed three games due to major outbreaks within the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team rosters this week. 

For more news on the Los Angeles Chargers, head over to Charger Report.

