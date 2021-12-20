Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Tom Brady Breaks Yet Another NFL Record With 15th Pro Bowl Selection

Author:

Another week marks another record for Tom Brady.

The greatest quarterback in NFL history was named to his 15th Pro Bowl on Monday, breaking a five-way tie for the most all-time. Former Brady rival Peyton Manning tallied 14 Pro Bowls in his career, as did Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, former Oilers offensive lineman Bruce Matthews and former Rams defensive tackle Merlin Olsen. 

Brady was one of five players elected to the Pro Bowl on Monday. The full rosters will be released on Wednesday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will enter Week 16 leading the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and passing yards (4,438), though he didn't light up the scoreboard on Sunday. Brady and the Buccaneers were shut out by the Saints in a 9-0 loss, marking his first scoreless outing in 255 starts. Brady finished the evening 26-for-48 with an interception, averaging a paltry 4.5 yards per attempt. 

Tampa still leads the NFC South at 10–4 following Sunday's loss. Its offense will look to get back on track in Week 16 in a road matchup against the Panthers. 

