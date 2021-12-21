Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald does not appear to be returning to the NFL any time soon.

Despite star Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Fitzgerald, who has not announced an official retirement, will not be back with Arizona.

"Will you reconsider now coming back to play football?" broadcast Jim Gray, the host ofLet’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, asked him.

"Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald spent last season with the Cardinals, his 17th with the franchise, but did not re-sign with them this offseason. He said in August, "I just don't have the urge to play right now."

For his career, Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler has appeared in more than 260 games and accumulated more than 17,000 yards and 120 touchdowns.

The Cardinals lost to Detroit last week, but enter Week 16 10–4 on the season and in first place in the NFC West. They host the Colts this Saturday with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

