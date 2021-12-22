Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Jalen Hurts Has Proven He’s QB1 in Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts Has Proven He’s QB1 in Philadelphia
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Is the Future in Philadelphia: Unchecked

Author:

There should be no more quarterback controversies with the Philadelphia Eagles, because Jalen Hurts has earned a real run as QB1.

Of course that’s easy to say coming off perhaps his best performance of the year against an undermanned Washington Football Team. A game where he shook off two early turnovers (one which was not at all his fault), to complete 20 of 26 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown to go with the two TDs he scored on the ground. But I’ve seen enough from Hurts this season to give me belief.

In part because I believe he will only get better. He can’t get enough credit for how much he has improved since Alabama, so no one can question the head on his shoulders nor his desire to be a leader. And sure he still needs to be more consistent as a thrower, but he has already made tremendous strides in that area. 

Regardless, Hurts has the Eagles in playoff position ahead of schedule and his legs do open up the offense given he already has more rushing TDs than any Eagles QB in history and the threat of him taking off has helped the franchise set a record with 7 straight games of 175+ yards on the ground.

So, when you look at how he has played thus far and the way the Eagles are set up going forward, not only is Jalen Hurts clearly the present…but he should probably be the future in Philadelphia as well.

