December 24, 2021
Browns Activate QB Baker Mayfield From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Baker Mayfield has a chance to make his return to the field for the Browns on Saturday. On Friday afternoon, the team activated its starting quarterback, as well as backup Case Keenum, from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mayfield and Keenum missed Monday’s game against the Raiders after being placed on the COVID-19 list late last week. Nick Mullens made his first appearance of the year for the team, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 16–14 loss.

The team also brings back top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and cornerback AJ Green. 

Cleveland’s COVID-19 issues aren't quite over, however, as defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and kicker Chase MCLaughlin are being added to the COVID-19 list. Still, with its top two quarterbacks set as possible returnees, the Browns should be in better shape than they were a year ago. 

Mayfield, who has battled through a host of injuries along with the recent COVID-19 episode this season, is 6–6 as a starter, passing for 2,603 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

Saturday’s game against the Packers is an incredibly important one for the Browns, who are fighting for their playoff lives at 7–7. The Raiders and Dolphins are 7–7 as well, and the Steelers sit at 7–6–1. The Ravens (8–6) are currently above all of those teams as the first ones out of the AFC playoff picture.

After Saturday afternoon’s 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Lambeau, Cleveland will finish the season at Pittsburgh and vs. Cincinnati.

For more news on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

