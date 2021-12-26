The Giants are expected to bring back coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sunday's report comes as New York has already been eliminated entering Week 16 and has clinched a fifth consecutive season with double-digit defeats.

In late November, NFL Network reported that general manager Dave Gettleman is unlikely to return to the team next season.

Gettleman joined the Giants after the 2017 NFL season, but New York has just an 19–43 record throughout his tenure. Per ESPN, even with the team potentially hiring a new general manager, ownership would be expected to convey its preference to keep Judge as its coach.

Judge is 10–20 in his career with New York, after taking the team's coaching job after serving as an assistant with the Patriots.

Jones was the team's No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft and is not currently signed long-term with the franchise. New York has to elect whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. It could also elect to keep him beyond the 2022 season with a long-term extension or franchise tag.

Jones injured his neck against the Eagles on Nov. 28 and has not appeared in a game since. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20, with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in 11 games.

Giants quarterback Jake Fromm will reportedly make his first career start against the Eagles on Sunday. Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round last year but did not appear in a game in 2020.

He will replace Mike Glennon, who started each of New York's last three games.

Kickoff vs. the Eagles is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

• MMQB Staff Week 16 Picks

• A Look at the Holiday Gifts NFL Players Give and Get

• How Jakob Johnson Is Helping Define the Post–Tom Brady Patriots

• Giants Country: New York Giants Mailbag: Holiday Weekend Edition

For more on the Giants, visit Giants Country