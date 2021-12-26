Panthers fans appeared to boo quarterback Sam Darnold as he entered Sunday's contest vs. the Buccaneers.

Darnold was placed on injured reserve in early November following an incomplete fracture of his right throwing shoulder. He was activated off of IR this week.

NFL Network reported Sunday that Darnold was expected to play at least a few series, but could play more depending on his success.

"We brought him here to be a starter. We want to see if he can play at that level again," coach Matt Rhule told reporters this week.

At the time of his injury, Darnold had thrown 11 interceptions, the most in the NFL, and just seven touchdowns in nine games.

He is expected to be on the team's roster next season as the club picked up his nearly $19 million fifth-year option that's fully guaranteed. The Panthers acquired him from the Jets this past offseason.

On Sunday, Darnold shared snaps with quarterback Cam Newton, who signed with the Panthers in early November after being released by the Patriots at the end of the preseason.

Carolina had lost four consecutive games entering Sunday.

