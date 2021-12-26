Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Panthers Fans Appear to Boo Sam Darnold As He Enters Game vs. Buccaneers

Author:

Panthers fans appeared to boo quarterback Sam Darnold as he entered Sunday's contest vs. the Buccaneers. 

Darnold was placed on injured reserve in early November following an incomplete fracture of his right throwing shoulder. He was activated off of IR this week. 

NFL Network reported Sunday that Darnold was expected to play at least a few series, but could play more depending on his success. 

"We brought him here to be a starter. We want to see if he can play at that level again," coach Matt Rhule told reporters this week. 

SI Recommends

At the time of his injury, Darnold had thrown 11 interceptions, the most in the NFL, and just seven touchdowns in nine games. 

He is expected to be on the team's roster next season as the club picked up his nearly $19 million fifth-year option that's fully guaranteed. The Panthers acquired him from the Jets this past offseason.

On Sunday, Darnold shared snaps with quarterback Cam Newton, who signed with the Panthers in early November after being released by the Patriots at the end of the preseason.

Carolina had lost four consecutive games entering Sunday. 

More NFL Coverage:

Baker Mayfield Critics Are Neglecting Cleveland’s History
MMQB Staff Week 16 Picks
A Look at the Holiday Gifts NFL Players Give and Get 
• All Panthers: Panthers Not Expected to Move on from Matt Rhule

YOU MAY LIKE

james-robinson
NFL

Jaguars RB Robinson Leaves Game With Achilles Injury

The second-year running back was carted off the field late in the first quarter against the Jets.

Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal all win on Boxing Day
Soccer

Boxing Day Presents the Gift of Goals

Even amid a shortened slate, the Premier League's holiday lineup did not disappoint.

Betting

Monday Night Football Betting Preview and Best Bet: Dolphins at Saints

A MNF betting breakdown of the matchup between the Dolphins and Saints.

Mac Jones throws a pass vs. the Colts.
NFL

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Gifts Entire OL Bitcoin for Holidays

A new-age gift given by the Patriots' rookie quarterback.

Baker Mayfield on the Browns bench.
Extra Mustard

'The Office' Star Pokes Fun At Baker Mayfield

Rainn Wilson took a playful shot at the Browns QB after his performance against the Packers.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.

virginia-bc
College Football

Two More Bowl Games Officially Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

Rising COVID-19 cases will shut down two bowl games this week.