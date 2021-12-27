Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Ron Rivera on WFT’s Off-Field Adversity After SNF Loss: ‘That’s Real Life S---’

Author:

In the midst of a tumultuous week, the Washington Football Team lost its fourth straight game on Sunday night in a 56–14 blowout to the Cowboys. Afterward, head coach Ron Rivera was candid when asked what contributed to his team’s poor performance.

Rivera alluded to several off-field issues players have had to work through, including a fatal car accident involving safety Deshazor Everett in which a 29-year-old woman was killed. The team has also dealt with a spate of positive COVID-19 cases, further limiting a roster that’s been hampered with other injuries.

“You have to deal with those things, and it's tough. It’s not easy to try and separate and compartmentalize situations like that,” Rivera said after Sunday’s game. “It spills over, it gets to people. It’s human nature ... these are people. They’ve got a teammate going through something right now, and it’s tough. You have an opportunity, and you don’t have everybody playing. 

“That’s hard on people. That's not normal s---, that’s real life s---. And that's what they're dealing with,” Rivera said. “These are young men, and we’re just trying to help them along the way.”

Everett was reportedly involved in a fatal crash on Christmas Eve that killed Olivia Peters, a passenger in his car. He was treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Washington will conclude its season with a home game against the Eagles in Week 17, followed by a road game against the Giants in Week 18.

