Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen appeared to throw a punch at his teammate, Daron Payne, while the two were both on the sideline during the second quarter of Sunday night's eventual 56–14 loss to the Cowboys.

TV cameras documented the incident, capturing how Payne stood up and jabbed a finger into the side of Allen's head prior to Allen swatting Payne away and taking a swing with his right hand.

“Just a little brotherly disagreement; maybe the wrong place, wrong time, but it happened,” Payne said, per ESPN.

Added Allen: “I don't think it takes a rocket scientist. If you look at how that game went, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

Coach Ron Rivera said he was informed of the incident after the game and that he spoke to both players about what happened.

He told reporters there would be no discipline for either defensive tackle.

The two played two seasons at Alabama together and have been teammates in Washington for the past four seasons. Allen was drafted by Washington in 2017 while Payne was drafted in 2018.

Dallas' 56-point output was the most scored in an NFL game this season.

Washington dropped to 6–9 on the season following the loss, the fifth consecutive losing season for the franchise. The Cowboys had clinched the division prior to Sunday's victory and moved to 11–4 with the win.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of Washington, visit Washington Football