Ravens Get Players Back But Lose Another

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got some help for the beleaguered secondary by activating Chris Westry from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fellow defensive back Jimmy Smith was activated from the list the previous day.

However, the team's pass rush took another hit when outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bowser joins fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston on the list. Bowser leads the team with six sacks and Houston in third with 4.5.

The Ravens also released quarterback Kenji Bahar, which means Lamar Jackson (ankle) and/or Tyler Huntley (Reserve/COVID-19) could be returning to the lineup this week.

Baltimore will likely need to light up the scoreboard for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have a dominant offense and score 27.7. points per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks fourth in the NFL with 4,339 yards passing with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 1,734 yards receiving with 14 touchdowns.

Los Angeles also had a solid one-two punch at running back with Sony Michel (728 yards rushing) and Darrell Henderson (688 yards rushing.) However, Henderson was placed on IR this week with a knee injury.

Baltimore is ranked 32nd against the pass, allowing 280.5 yards per game.

The Ravens likely need to beat the Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers to have any chance of making the playoffs.

"We have two more games left in the regular season," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’ll see if we can do something meaningful this year. We’ll get some guys healthy. We’ll get a bunch of guys healthy, and we’ll see what we can do.”