Antonio Brown's career with the Buccaneers ended in strange fashion Sunday as he exited the field at MetLife Stadium in the second half of the team's game against the Jets.

Brown took his jersey and shirt off before running through the end zone, and his exit briefly confused security at MetLife Stadium, per Fox Sports' Jen Hale. Stadium security reportedly mistook Brown for a shirtless fan, though they ultimately held off on approaching Brown.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians confirmed Brown's career in Tampa is over during Sunday's postgame press conference. Buccaneers radio sideline reporter TJ Rives reported Brown was benched by Arians in the third quarter before taking off his shoulder pads and jersey, while Fox Sports's Jay Glazer later reported that Arians was trying to get Brown to go back into the game and he refused.

Tampa erased a 14-point third quarter deficit despite Brown's absence. The Bucs cut New York's lead to four with 7:39 remaining, and they then took the lead with 15 seconds left on a 33-yard pass from Tom Brady to Cyril Grayson.

Brady and the Buccaneers advanced to 12–4 in 2021 with Sunday's 28–24 victory. Brown tallied 84 receptions and eight touchdowns in two years with the Buccaneers.

