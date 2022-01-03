Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' eventual 27–24 win over the Jets, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads and ran shirtless off the field.

NFL Network reported Monday that Brown told the Buccaneers coaching staff that he did not believe his ankle was healthy enough for him to continue playing, prior to his mid-game exit. Per NFL Network, when Buccaneers coaches asked Brown in the to enter the game, Brown told them he did not want to play at risk of further injuring his ankle.

Buccaneers coaches, however, believed Brown was healthy. They told him that if he was not going to go into the game when told then he could not be with the team, per NFL Network.

Arians also disputed the report on Monday, telling reporters Brown never informed him he was injured.

Tampa Bay trailed much of Sunday's game against the Jets, but would outscore New York 18–0 in the last 17 minutes, including recording the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds to play.

Afterward Arians addressed the situation with his team.

“You’re either with us or against us,” Arians said in the locker room, according to NBC Sports' Peter King. “And I want you to know I’ll take the guys in this locker room and go play anyone in the world.”

Arians told reporters after the win that Brown is “no longer a Buc,” due to the third-quarter incident.

He later told NBC Sports, “It’s a shame. I feel bad for [Brown]. He just can’t help himself.”

Brown returned to action on Dec. 26. He missed two months of the 2021 season due to both an ankle injury and a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He had three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's game, prior to the incident.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brown recorded 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns.

