Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Here's What Bruce Arians Told The Bucs Locker Room After Sunday's Win, Antonio Brown's Exit

Author:

Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' eventual 27–24 win over the Jets, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads and ran shirtless off the field.  

NFL Network reported Monday that Brown told the Buccaneers coaching staff that he did not believe his ankle was healthy enough for him to continue playing, prior to his mid-game exit. Per NFL Network, when Buccaneers coaches asked Brown in the to enter the game, Brown told them he did not want to play at risk of further injuring his ankle.

Buccaneers coaches, however, believed Brown was healthy. They told him that if he was not going to go into the game when told then he could not be with the team, per NFL Network.

Arians also disputed the report on Monday, telling reporters Brown never informed him he was injured

Tampa Bay trailed much of Sunday's game against the Jets, but would outscore New York 18–0 in the last 17 minutes, including recording the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds to play. 

Afterward Arians addressed the situation with his team. 

“You’re either with us or against us,” Arians said in the locker room, according to NBC Sports' Peter King. “And I want you to know I’ll take the guys in this locker room and go play anyone in the world.”

SI Recommends

Arians told reporters after the win that Brown is “no longer a Buc,” due to the third-quarter incident.

He later told NBC Sports, “It’s a shame. I feel bad for [Brown]. He just can’t help himself.”

Brown returned to action on Dec. 26. He missed two months of the 2021 season due to both an ankle injury and a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

He had three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's game, prior to the incident.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Brown recorded 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Buccaneers, visit All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Cherundolo is LAFC's new coach
Soccer

LAFC Hires U.S. Great Cherundolo as Manager

Cherundolo takes over for Bob Bradley and he joins after a run as manager of Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke
College Basketball

South Carolina Still No. 1 in AP Poll After First Loss

The Gamecocks were not punished by voters thanks to their overall body of work.

Canelo Álvarez (right) is Sports Illustrated's 2021 Fighter of the Year.
Boxing

Sports Illustrated’s Fighter of the Year Is…

One boxer stood above all in 2021.

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) and center Christian Wood (35) with the rockets
NBA

Report: Rockets Suspend Wood, Porter One Game

Monday's suspensions come after Porter reportedly left the arena following an argument at halftime of Saturday's game.

Greg Jennings and Aaron Rodgers of the Packers during a game.
Extra Mustard

Greg Jennings: Relationship With Rodgers is ‘Non-Existent’

Jennings, the recipient of Rodgers' first career touchdown, discussed his former teammate breaking Brett Favre's record.

david-culley-houston-texans
NFL

Report: Texans Expected to Retain David Culley For 2022

He will be back on Houston's sideline in 2022, per a new report.

Auburn's Walker Kessler dribbles
College Basketball

Baylor Still No. 1 in Men's AP Poll; Auburn Rises

There wasn't much movement in this week's top 10 as conference play begins in earnest.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Are the Bulls Legit Title Contenders?

DeMar DeRozan’s recent heroics has Chicago atop the Eastern Conference.