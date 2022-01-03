Bengals star wide receiver JaMarr Chase recorded one of the most prolific performances in NFL history in Cincinnati's win over Kansas City on Sunday, hauling in 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

It marked the most yards ever by a rookie in an NFL game and also broke the Bengals' single-game franchise receiving record.

Afterward, Chase was asked by The MMQB's Albert Breer if he should win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I better be,” he responded.

On the season, Chase now has 1,429 receiving yards, fourth-most in the league, and 13 touchdowns, the second-most of any receiver. His 18.1 yards-per-reception is the best mark in the NFL this season.

“Our players believe that we’ve got as good of players as anybody in the league, and if we go out and play our best football, we can play with anybody," coach Zac Taylor told The MMQB. "That starts with Joe Burrow. That goes to Ja’Marr Chase. It goes across our whole team right now, all these guys that we got in that locker room. They’ve got the trust of their teammates and they’ve proven us right.”

Asked if Burrow, who threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals' 34–31 win, should be in the MVP conversation, Chase told The MMQB, “He should be in the race Definitely."

With the victory on Sunday, the Bengals clinched the AFC North title and are now set to make their first playoff appearance since 2015.

