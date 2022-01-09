The Browns will plan on having Baker Mayfield return as the the team's quarterback next season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to play out the fifth-year on his deal in Cleveland. It is unclear if Mayfield would then receive an extension or receive the franchise tag or enter free agency.

Mayfield was placed on injured reserve this week and will not play in Cleveland's regular season finale vs. the Bengals.

This offseason, Mayfield will surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder, an injury he has dealt with since Week 2.

In mid-October, NFL Network reported Mayfield was expected to need shoulder surgery in the offseason, noting it was possible for him to hold off if he could deal with the pain.

"I'm an extremely competitive guy," Mayfield after the Browns' 26–14 loss to the Steelers in Week 17, per ESPN. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

In addition to the torn labrum, Mayfield has battled left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season.

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," Mayfield said. "Right now, I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There's no way around it."

Mayfield, 26, has thrown for 3,010 yards in 2021, adding 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games this year. The Browns enter Week 18 at 7–9, having taken a step back from their divisional round loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

