As the team prepares to defend its Super Bowl title with the postseason a week away, the Buccaneers have made a big move to secure a key defensive piece for the foreseeable future.

Tampa Bay has agreed to a four-year, $73 million contract extension with defensive tackle Vita Vea, the team announced Saturday night. The deal was reported earlier by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Vea, 26, was the 12th overall pick by the Bucs in the 2018 draft. The team had already picked up his fifth-year option before the start of the 2021 season, but the new deal guarantees the formidable interior lineman will be in the fold through the 2026 season.

“Vita Vea has emerged as one of our league’s most disruptive interior defensive linemen due to a unique skillset that combines strength and superior athleticism,” Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “Vita’s abilities as both a premier run stuffer and pass rusher are rare, and his presence on the defensive front has played a major role in our ability to consistently rank among the league leaders in rush defense since his arrival. We look forward to having Vita remain a core piece of our defense for years to come and are excited to continue watching him develop into one of the best nose tackles in the NFL.”

Vea has appeared in 15 games so far this season, with 31 tackles and a career-high four sacks. He’s emerged as one of the league's best run-stoppers, and has anchored Tampa Bay’s defensive line since coming into the league.

