Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Sean Payton Offers Injury Update on Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill

Saints coach Sean Payton said on Monday that quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to have foot surgery after sustaining a Lisfranc injury in a season-ending win over the Falcons. 

Hill suffered the injury in the first half of the team's 30–20 win over the Falcons, which the Saints had hoped would be enough to propel them into the playoffs. However, New Orleans needed a loss from the 49ers to clinch a playoff spot, and San Francisco defeated the Rams in overtime to clinch a playoff berth.

Payton did not offer a timeline for Hill's return from the Lisfranc injury. According to WebMD, a Lisfranc injury occurs when the bones and ligaments that connect the middle part of your foot to the front are damaged. 

In 12 games this season, Hill threw for 978 yards and four touchdowns while splitting time with Trevor Siemian, who came in as Hill's replacement on Sunday. 

SI Recommends

The Saints went through four quarterbacks this season after Jameis Winston suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 and a COVID-19 outbreak before Week 16.

Both Siemian and Jameis Winston are unrestricted free agents this offseason, while Hill recently signed a four-year, hybrid-style contract that will see him earn $40 million in base salary and up to an additional $55 million in incentives. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

The College Football Playoff logo.
College Football

Update on College Football Playoff Expansion

The window to reach an agreement to expand the Playoff before 2026 is shrinking.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of WWE glory and is ready for much more.
Wrestling

Big E Ready to Climb Back Atop WWE

Ettore “Big E” Ewen got a small taste of glory and is ready for much more.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 18 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Reviewing the good, the bad and the ugly from Week 18 betting, including the Colts' epic flop against the Jaguars.

Josh Gad at a Dolphins game.
Extra Mustard

'Frozen' Actor Rips Dolphins for Firing Brian Flores

He said it was “perhaps the single worst decision this organization has ever made.“

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?

With the playoff field set, our betting experts reveal which teams they would wager on to win Super Bowl LVI.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early Rankings for the 2022 Fantasy Football Season

Lots will change, but it's never too soon to look ahead to next year.

gus-kirk-ian
Play
Extra Mustard

Nine NFL Broadcasting Thoughts As the Regular Season Comes To a Close

Praise for broadcasters, changes we'd like to see to telecasts and more

Andrew Jennings was an intrepid journalist who uncovered FIFA corruption
Soccer

Andrew Jennings, Journalist Who Exposed FIFA, Dies at 78

Jennings was a groundbreaking investigative journalist who exposed the darker corners of the IOC and FIFA in his distinguished career.