With the 2021 season over, teams who couldn't make the postseason are immediately beginning to look to the future. On Tuesday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was asked about the future of the quarterback position for the team, and specifically a possible trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Rivera didn't seem too eager to speak on the subject during the press conference, though. “We can't talk about players on other rosters,” he said, adding that the team will explore all avenues regarding the quarterback position.

There are currently 22 active lawsuits against Watson describing sexual harassment and sexual assault. As a result, Watson did not appear in a single game for Houston this season. He has not been charged with a crime, but the Houston police and the FBI have reportedly been investigating him.

Before the press conference, Rivera appeared on a radio show and was asked about possibly trading for Watson. He refused to confirm whether Watson is a target, but didn't deny it either.

“This organization will be able to do what it needs to do, okay?” Rivera said. “And that's all I'm going to say on that.”

Rivera also said the team hasn't ruled out selecting a quarterback in the first round or signing a free agent. Essentially, anything is in play for Washington. The team finished 7–10 this past season and has the No. 11 pick in this year's draft.

Taylor Heinicke was the signal-caller for Washington in 2021 but only threw for 3,419 yards in 16 games this season. He tallied just 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Heinicke signed a two-year extension with the squad after last season, but Washington will explore its options.

