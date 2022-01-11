Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ron Rivera Asked About Possibility of WFT Pursuing Deshaun Watson Trade

With the 2021 season over, teams who couldn't make the postseason are immediately beginning to look to the future. On Tuesday, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was asked about the future of the quarterback position for the team, and specifically a possible trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

Rivera didn't seem too eager to speak on the subject during the press conference, though. “We can't talk about players on other rosters,” he said, adding that the team will explore all avenues regarding the quarterback position. 

There are currently 22 active lawsuits against Watson describing sexual harassment and sexual assault. As a result, Watson did not appear in a single game for Houston this season. He has not been charged with a crime, but the Houston police and the FBI have reportedly been investigating him.

Before the press conference, Rivera appeared on a radio show and was asked about possibly trading for Watson. He refused to confirm whether Watson is a target, but didn't deny it either. 

SI Recommends

“This organization will be able to do what it needs to do, okay?” Rivera said. “And that's all I'm going to say on that.”

Rivera also said the team hasn't ruled out selecting a quarterback in the first round or signing a free agent. Essentially, anything is in play for Washington. The team finished 7–10 this past season and has the No. 11 pick in this year's draft. 

Taylor Heinicke was the signal-caller for Washington in 2021 but only threw for 3,419 yards in 16 games this season. He tallied just 20 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Heinicke signed a two-year extension with the squad after last season, but Washington will explore its options. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Washington news, head over to Washington Football. 

YOU MAY LIKE

georgia-bulldogs-college-football-playoff
College Football

Purchase SI's Georgia Championship Commemorative Issue

Celebrate Georgia's first national title in four decades with the latest SI commemorative issue.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward the Miami Heat bench after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Play
Betting

Draymond Green's Honorary Start Causes Betting Controversy

Draymond Green starting Sunday alongside Klay Thompson only to be pulled seconds later created prop bet controversy for sportsbooks.

Chris Fowler, Katy Perry and Lee Corso on “College GameDay” in Oxford.
Extra Mustard

Alabama is Now 0–2 in Games That Involve Katy Perry

Don't expect her to get an invite to Tuscaloosa any time soon.

stetson5
College Football

Stetson Bennett Doesn't Commit to Staying at Georgia

The Bulldogs quarterback still has one year of eligibility.

Kyrie Irving and Nassir Little on the court
NBA

Nassir Little Details Controversial Play With Kyrie Irving

Little: ‘I would never hurt someone on purpose.’

Carlos Cordeiro is running for U.S. Soccer president again
Soccer

The Awful Optics Surrounding U.S. Soccer's Presidential Election

Two years after resigning over lawsuit language that denigrated women's national team players, Carlos Cordeiro is attempting to win back the job.

joe-biden-white-house
College Football

President Biden Congratulates Georgia for National Title

Biden: “Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible.”

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during the first half of the AFC Championship game Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Betting

Julian Edelman Bets $100K on Tom Brady Facing Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LVI

Julian Edelman reportedly has wagered $100,000 on a Super Bowl clash between Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's Patriots.