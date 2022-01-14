The NFL’s 2021 All-Pro team was announced on Friday, with Aaron Rodgers edging out Tom Brady for first-team with 34 votes to 16.

That voting breakdown should be very informative when it comes to the league MVP race.

While players from other positions, including Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt have been floated as MVP possibilities, Rodgers and Brady are widely seen as the two frontrunners for the award, with Rodgers currently a solid favorite to win it for the second straight year.

The 50 AP voters who vote for the All-Pro team also vote for MVP, a pretty clear indication that the award is Rodgers’s to lose at this point.

Rodgers, who also won The MMQB’s staff pick for league MVP, led the Packers to a second-straight top seed in the NFC with yet another ruthlessly efficient campaign.

In 16 games this season, he threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 68.9% of his passes.

Brady’s raw numbers are gaudier—5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games—but he was less safe with the football. Both the traditional passer rating (111.9 for Rodgers, 102.1 for Brady) and ESPN’s QBR (68.8 vs. 68.5) favor Rodgers.

There is certainly a credible argument to be made for Brady, but it appears as if Rodgers will break the tie between the two generational quarterbacks and become just the second player in history to win four or more MVPs in league history. The fourth trophy would put him one behind Peyton Manning for the all-time lead.

