January 5, 2022
NFL
Tom Brady, Not Aaron Rodgers, is the Real NFL MVP
Tom Brady, Not Aaron Rodgers, is the Real NFL MVP

Sorry Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady Is the MVP: Unchecked

Aaron Rodgers shouldn’t lose MVP votes because of his COVID situation or due to someone thinking he’s a bad guy. He should lose votes because Tom Brady deserves to win the award.

This is nothing personal against Rodgers, who is awesome and any argument otherwise is foolish. Also, anyone not voting for him based on some moral judgment needs to have their vote immunized. However, Rodgers did miss a game amidst all that hysteria and to me that makes a difference in a race this close.

I did my own research and Brady currently has over 1,000 more passing yards (he’s averaging significantly more per game as well) and has thrown for five more touchdown passes. Brady also is atop the league in Wins Above Replacement Player according to Pro Football Focus.

And before there’s any backlash from the anti-analytics crowd, it’s not like Brady posts empty numbers. We are talking about the GOAT here, who also just so happened to lead a 93-yard game-winning drive this past Sunday to go with the 58-yard game-winning throw he made to beat Buffalo in overtime a few weeks ago.

I have no problem with Rodgers getting another trophy, but I don’t think the Packers having one more win and watching one loss with Jordan Love is enough to put him over Tom–I’m sure Tampa would struggle with whoever their backup QB is too.

So, if I had a vote, I wouldn’t give Aaron Rodgers MVP number four, I’d go with Tom Brady at age 44.

