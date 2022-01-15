Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Bengals Touchdown Before Halftime Aided by Possible Inadvertent Whistle

Joe Burrow’s second touchdown pass of the game in the Bengals’ wild-card matchup vs. Raiders came with some help from his mobility in the pocket—and perhaps a little from an official’s rogue whistle.

As Burrow scrambled toward the sideline with Cincinnati driving late in the second quarter, he released the ball just before stepping out of bounds. Just before the pass reached Tyler Boyd in the end zone, a whistle could be heard on the broadcast, which caused some confusion for NBC’s broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Drew Brees.

Rule 7, Section 2(m) of the NFL’s rulebook states that, “When an official sounds his whistle erroneously while the ball is still in play, the ball becomes dead immediately,” per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. NBC’s on-air rules analyst Terry McAulay—a former NFL official—said during the broadcast that the inadvertent whistle should have resulted in the down being replayed. The league has declined to comment on the incident so far, deferring to McAulay’s breakdown of the play, per Pelissero. Tirico said during the third quarter that the league would be issuing a statement after the game.

SI Recommends

The touchdown gave Cincinnati a 20–6 lead, though the Raiders did rally to score just before halftime to cut the deficit to 20–13. Regardless of how the game plays out, the officiating blunder will surely draw scrutiny throughout the postseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals.

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Lombardi
NFL

Texans Interview Chargers’ Joe Lombardi, FAU's Hines Ward

Houston has now interviewed three people for its head coaching vacancy.

real-betis
Soccer

Real Betis-Sevilla Suspended After Fan-Thrown Object Hits Player

An object thrown from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head Saturday.

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning.
Extra Mustard

Kirby Smart’s Text to Dan Lanning After Title Goes Viral

The former Georgia defensive coordinator is now headed to Oregon as its new head coach.

Tom Brady greets a fan.
NFL

Tom Brady Gives Boy Who Survived Cancer Super Bowl Tickets

After he was determined to be cancer-free, he went to a Buccaneers game with a sign that had a message for Brady.

junior siavii
NFL

Former NFL Player Saousoalii Siavii Jr. Found Dead in Kansas Prison

Siavii had been arrested on drug and firearm-related charges. He last appeared in the NFL in 2010.

jonathan-gresham
Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham to Headline First-Ever Terminus Show

Gresham and Baron Black’s new promotion will look to shake up the wrestling industry as a whole.

hat
Extra Mustard

Fans Rip New Era’s Latest Line of MLB Hats With Two Logos

One particular hat sent Yankees and Red Sox fans into an uproar.

Chase Audige
College Basketball

Northwestern Holds on to Beat No. 10 Michigan State

The Wildcats earned their first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years.