Derek Carr ‘So Proud’ of Raiders Despite Loss to Bengals

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he was "so proud of our team and what we accomplished" despite Las Vegas falling short against the Bengals on Saturday.

Carr took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Raiders fans for their support this year.

"A season filled with heart break, tragedy, and resiliency is now over," Carr wrote. "I'm so proud of our TEAM and what we accomplished. Everyone outside the building doubted and we overcame. To those who encouraged and strengthened our guys thank you. We will see you again soon."

Saturday's 26–19 loss was Carr's postseason debut. He threw for 310 yards and one touchdown, while tossing an interception on Las Vegas's final offensive play.

Following the loss, Carr endorsed interim coach Rich Bisaccia to be hired as the team's permanent coach.

"I think we can all think that he's the right guy," Carr said. "He's proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I'm thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don't make, I don't get to make. I just play quarterback ... but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together."

Bisaccia took over as interim coach in mid-October, following coach Jon Gruden's resignation after the release of anti-LGBTQ+ and misogynistic emails. Bisaccia led Las Vegas to a 7–5 record this season. With it, the Raiders made their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Carr, 30, threw for a career-high 4,804 yards this season, tossing 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has one year remaining on the five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017, saying Saturday night he would stay out of direct conversations when it came to his future with the team.

