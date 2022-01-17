Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy Garoppolo Was at Fault on Late Fourth-and-1 False Start

The talk surrounding Dallas's mishaps in Sunday's wild-card loss to the  the 49ers has filled Monday's headlines, but one fourth-quarter blunder nearly cost San Francisco its victory. 

Leading 23–17 with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the 49ers tried to execute a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Dallas 38-yard line that would have effectively ended the game. However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't allow offensive lineman Trent Williams enough time to get set as he moved down the line.

The penalty led to a 49ers subsequent punt, allowing the Cowboys to take over before their ill-fated and controversial final drive

After the game, when asked for an explanation, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo may have been too eager with the chance to end the game.

“We just shifted to an unbalanced [formation],” Shanahan said per NBC Sports Bay Area. “It was on the silent count and it was quarterback sneak all the way, but Jimmy got really excited because of the look. Didn’t let Trent get set. He’s got to let him get set.”

SI Recommends

“It ended up not being a problem though, would have been a struggle to answer that one if it was.”

When told what his coach said, Garoppolo laughed off Shanahan's brutal honesty.  

“Kyle said that?” Garoppolo said. “Yeah, I mean that’s pretty much what happened.” 

Shanahan also said Garoppolo sprained his shoulder in the second quarter on Sunday, but that the quarterback should be able to practice this week.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the 49ers, visit All 49ers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) reacts after a play against Alabama during the second half at Coleman Coliseum.
College Basketball

Auburn Gets Most First-Place Votes in AP Poll, Still Gets No. 2

The reason for the vote shaking out the way it did can be traced to two specific writers.

Lewandowski-Putellas-FIFA-Best
Soccer

How Captains, Coaches Voted for FIFA Best Player Awards

Robert Lewandowski took home his second straight award, but one star competitor left him off the ballot completely.

jj-watt-cardinals
NFL

Cardinals Make Official Decision on Watt Before Facing Rams

Arizona's defense is getting a major boost on Monday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen, the team's executive vice president.
NFL

Jones Reacts to Cowboys Fans Throwing Trash at Officials

Jerry Jones's son discussed the rough scene at AT&T Stadium immediately after the game.

hunter-johnson-northwestern
College Football

Former Clemson 5-Star QB Transferring Back to Program

Hunter Johnson's college football career will end with the Tigers.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left), EVP Stephen Jones (middle) and owner Jerry Jones.
NFL

Cowboys EVP Shares His Thoughts on Mike McCarthy's Future

Jerry Jones's son addressed the situation with McCarthy, who faced criticism after the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the wild card.

Fred Warner playing for the 49ers.
NFL

49ers' Warner Says He'll Be 'Good to Go' After Suffering Ankle Injury

He left Sunday's win over the Cowboys and did not return.

Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA Best player again
Soccer

Lewandowski Wins FIFA Best Player for Second Straight Year

Robert Lewandowski bested other finalists Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah for FIFA's top honor.