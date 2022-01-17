Jimmy Garoppolo Suffers Shoulder Sprain in 49ers Win Over Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a shoulder sprain in the second quarter of the 49ers Wild Card game against the Cowboys.

Another injury for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kyle Shanahan revealed during his conference call with reporters on Monday that Garoppolo suffered a "slight shoulder sprain" on his throwing arm in the 49ers win over the Cowboys.

So now Garoppolo is dealing with a torn thumb ligament and shoulder sprain on the same arm, which happens to be his throwing arm. Garoppolo supposedly sustained the injury in the second quarter of the Wild Card game.

This is yet another game that Garoppolo has had to tough out and adds an explanation somewhat for his poor second half performance.

Garoppolo, at least for now, is not expected to miss Saturday's Divisional matchup with the Packers. Shanahan does not believe he will miss practice on Wednesday, though Shanahan did cite practice this week will be light. Rest and recovery for the 49ers is going to be crucial this week, especially with a road game on a shortened week.

The 49ers likely split some reps between Garoppolo and Trey Lance like they did going into Week 18 against the Rams. In fact, it would behoove them to do so in case Garoppolo takes a shot in the game and that worsens his shoulder.

Garoppolo has managed to overcome these injuries, but there certainly is going to be concern with how he deals with it at Lambeau Field. Temperatures are going to be low there and doesn't aid in any way for an ailing player. This is something the Packers are going to try to expose and test.

I would expect the Packers are going to overload the box and force the 49ers to put the ball in Garoppolo's hands. And if the defense ends up cracking early against the fiery Packers offense, any confidence to comeback with Garoppolo hurting like this probably isn't too strong.

Either way, another injury on the throwing arm for Garoppolo does not help.