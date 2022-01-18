Skip to main content
Jaguars DE Arrested After Allegedly Flashing Obscene Gesture, Fleeing Police

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph and crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said Tuesday.

McCray, 31, was arrested early Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to jail and police records. The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond about seven hours later, according to jail records, and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 14.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the Jaguars said Tuesday in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

McCray was initially clocked doing 88 mph in a 50-mph zone by the Fruitland Park Police Department, police said. An officer attempted to pull him over, but McCray flashed him his middle finger, honked his horn and took off. Officers ended their chase after McCray reached speeds deemed unsafe.

McCray was later pulled over by Tavares Police Department officers, who said McCray “appeared to have an altered mental state.” He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

While McCray was being treated, the Fruitland Park police officer who initially tried to pull him over advised him of the charges and said he replied: “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

McCray, who played collegiately at Florida, is an eight-year NFL veteran and has been mostly a special teams regular for the Jaguars over the last five seasons. He also played for Denver and Buffalo. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

