Baker Mayfield Shares Heartfelt Message After Shoulder Surgery

Browns quarterback had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and shared with fans that he is getting “back to my true self.”

“Surgery went great. Was a complete success,” Mayfield said in a video posted to social media. “Now it's on to the road to recovery. It's one of those steps to get back to my true self. ... This is not the end of my story.”

The surgery, which was done by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, was to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield tore his labrum in Week 2 and re-injured his shoulder in the Browns' loss to the Cardinals after taking a hard hit from J.J. Watt.

The quarterback was medically cleared to play on Oct. 29, and he subsequently started majority of the games for the remainder of the season. He missed the Raiders game on Dec. 20 due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but once Cleveland was eliminated from playoff contention, he sat out the season finale against the Bengals, admitting after the Steelers game that he was “pretty damn beat up.”

The Browns shared an official statement about the surgery on Wednesday: “Browns QB Baker Mayfield underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left [non-throwing] shoulder. The surgery was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti in Los Angeles and the likely time period for a full recovery is 4-6 months. We anticipate Baker beginning light throwing in April. He should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.”

Despite the injury, Mayfield finished the season with 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in the span of 14 games.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Browns news, head over to Browns Digest.