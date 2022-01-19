Skip to main content
Cowboys vs. 49ers Posts Massive Ratings on CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS Sports announced Wednesday its television ratings from the 49ers' matchup with the Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, and the pair of marquee franchises delivered a massive television audience. Nearly 41.5 million tuned in for Dallas vs. San Francisco on both CBS and Nickelodeon, making it the most watched wild-card game in seven years, per CBS. Sunday's rating is up from last year's game in that spot by 35%.

The NFC battle helped continue an impressive trend for the NFL this year, which saw ratings increase throughout the year across its partner networks. Nine of the top 10 telecasts in the country were NFL games, with the exception being the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 75 of the top 100 telecasts were NFL games.

Sunday's wild finish drew over 50 million viewers, who saw the 49ers nearly collapse before Dallas failed to get off a final play after a controversial play call by Kellen Moore and Mike McCarthy

Dallas scored 10 straight points to chip away at what was a 23–7 fourth quarter deficit. San Francisco attempted to ice the game by sneaking on 4th-and-1 from the Dallas 38-yard line, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't allow the offensive line to get set, causing a false start by Trent Williams. That forced a punt, giving the Cowboys an opportunity to win the game.

Cowboys QB Prescott moved the Dallas offense from its own 20 to the San Francisco 41 in just three plays, leaving 14 seconds on the clock. But rather than attempt another pass, Prescott took it himself on a designed run, picking up 17 yards. Without any timeouts, the Cowboys failed to get another play off, ending the game at the 49ers’ 24-yard line.

San Francisco will now travel to Lambeau Field to face Green Bay on Saturday in the divisional round. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on Fox. 

