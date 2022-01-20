Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Raiders Player Explains Why Team Improved After Jon Gruden's Exit

The Raiders went 7–5 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia in 2021, and the team appeared to rally around him after Jon Gruden resigned following the release of racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ+ emails. So will Bisaccia get another chance with Las Vegas in 2022? He seems to have the support of some key pieces in the desert. 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby endorsed Bisaccia for Las Vegas's coaching vacancy on Tuesday, noting Bisaccia is “the best man for the job.” One anonymous Raider detailed the benefit of having Bisaccia as coach rather than Gruden, telling Bally Sports “[Bisaccia] listened to the players.”

“We didn’t have Gruden grinding us late in the year,” a Raiders veteran said. “Gruden would kill us, and we would fall apart. The reason this team played so well down the stretch is that Rich listened to the players and took it easy over the back half of the season.”

SI Recommends

Bisaccia met with Raiders owner Mark Davis on Wednesday. Las Vegas is expected to undergo a wide search for its new head coach, and Bisaccia reportedly faces an uphill climb to get the gig outside of his interim duties

Las Vegas snapped a four-year playoff drought in 2021 as it finished 10–7 before losing to Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round. 

More NFL Coverage: 

Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ and Broncos’ Jobs
Ranking the NFL’s Eight Head Coaching Vacancies
Cooper Kupp, Rams Avoid a Close Shave by Rolling Into Divisional Round
• Raider Maven: Raiders Crosby Looking to Next Year Despite Playoff Loss

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, check out Raider Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Lonzo Ball throws a pass.
NBA

Report: Lonzo Ball Suffers Meniscus Tear in Left Knee

The team said he is expected to return in six-to-eight weeks.

Leonard Fournette thumb 2
Play
Fantasy

Divisional Round Expectations for Leonard Fournette

The Bucs running back is the team's leading rusher and hasn't played since Week 15 with a hamstring injury.

Shane Bieber 3
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Cleveland Guardians Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Cleveland Guardians hitters and pitchers.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) was given a technical foul for his reaction after a dunk over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
NBA

Roundtable: Russell Westbrook Dilemma, Frank Vogel and Trade Ideas for Lakers

Can the Lakers salvage the season? The Crossover staff answers.

Ivory Coast beats Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations
Soccer

Defending Champ Algeria Out of AFCON in Group Stage

Algeria had a tournament to forget in Cameroon, with a defeat to Ivory Coast the final blow.

caleb williams
Play
College Football

Quarterbacks, New Coaches Highlight Trends Worth Watching in Wild Transfer Portal Stretch

Programs prioritizing college players joining their rosters even more with the influx of transfer candidates

CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Podcasts

Jim Nantz + Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 374 features an interview with Jim Nantz, the lead NFL play-by-play man for CBS.

kyle-shanahan-washington
Extra Mustard

Photo Showing WFT’s 2013 Coaching Staff Goes Viral

Washington assembled quite the accomplished staff in the Robert Griffin III era.