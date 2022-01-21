Andy Reid made his first public comments on Friday about Willie Gay Jr.’s arrest earlier this week, saying the linebacker will still play in Sunday’s AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Bills.

The Chiefs coach did not specify his reasoning.

“I decided he would play,” Reid said. “I’m not going to get into the conversations [with Gay]. I decided that after hearing just some of the information there.”

Gay was arrested earlier this week and pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000.

According to the charging documents, per KCTV, the items damaged include a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence related. Per ESPN, the mother of Gay’s 3-year-old requested a civil protection order.

Gay, the second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft, is scheduled to appear back in court on March 2.

