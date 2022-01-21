Skip to main content
Andy Reid Says Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay, Arrested Earlier This Week, Will Play

Andy Reid made his first public comments on Friday about Willie Gay Jr.’s arrest earlier this week, saying the linebacker will still play in Sunday’s AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Bills.

The Chiefs coach did not specify his reasoning.

“I decided he would play,” Reid said. “I’m not going to get into the conversations [with Gay]. I decided that after hearing just some of the information there.”

Gay was arrested earlier this week and pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000. 

According to the charging documents, per KCTV, the items damaged include a vacuum cleaner, wall and a door frame and the incident is domestic violence related. Per ESPN, the mother of Gay’s 3-year-old requested a civil protection order. 

Gay, the second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL draft, is scheduled to appear back in court on March 2.  

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report

