Report: NFL Issues Punishment for Cowboys’ Dak Prescott on His Comments From Sunday

The NFL fined Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for his post-game comments about fans throwing trash at the referees following the Cowboys’ 23–17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Tuesday, hours after the National Basketball Referees Association issued a statement expressing its disapproval of Prescott’s initial comments, Prescott issued an apology. Prescott backtracked his initial comments and said he respects the league's officials. 

“I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs,” Prescott said in his apology. “The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.

"That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Prescott was initially disappointed by fans throwing trash and debris as players exited the field after the game. However, when the two-time Pro Bowler found out that fans were throwing debris at the referees, he said “Credit to them then.”

Dallas finished this season with a wild-card playoff loss. Prescott threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

