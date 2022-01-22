Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Baltimore is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale according to a team statement released on Friday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Martindale held several productive conversations and agreed to “move forward in separate directions” per the statement.

“We had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done,” the statement read. “He [Don] has done a great job. 

“Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

Martindale joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2012 as the linebackers coach and remained in the position until 2017. In 2018, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

SI Recommends

Prior to Martindale’s stint with the Ravens, he served as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2010 and served as the linebackers coach for the Raiders from 2004 to 2008.

Baltimore finished the regular season at 25th in total defense, giving up 363.4 yards per game and at the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed (278.9). However, the Ravens were ravaged by injuries in the secondary.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters did not play this season due to a torn ACL while cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a pectoral injury in December. While Baltimore was a contender in the AFC North for much of the season, the Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak, finishing 8–9 and missing the playoffs. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt Jr., left, poses for photos prior to the induction ceremony on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Headlines 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

As he joins his dad, they become the seventh father-son duo enshrined in the Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Lee and Richard Petty.

josh-allen
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Shares What Bill Belichick Said After Bills’ Win

The quarterback was shocked by Belichick's gesture, but appreciative of the mutual respect between the two.

GENERAL_StartSit_011922
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Divisional Round

Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford are the quarterbacks to target in the 2022 NFL playoffs divisional round.

Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Divisional Round Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Bills in the upcoming divisional round.

USATSI_17532740
Podcasts

Open Floor: Early Draft Storylines & the Lakers Mess

Lakers woes, 2022 draft preview, a 3-on-3 debate and more.

Vanessa Nygaard
WNBA

Report: Mercury to Hire Vanessa Nygaard As Head Coach

She reportedly will replace Sandy Brondello, who mutually parted ways with Phoenix and is now the head coach of the New York Liberty.

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) reacts before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Will Play Sunday Despite Arrest

The Kansas City linebacker was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage of less than $1,000.

Nissan Stadium during a Titans game.
NFL

CBS Has to Make Announcer Change for Titans-Bengals

The virus caused a shift in the broadcast pairing for the network during this weekend's divisional round game.