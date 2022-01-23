Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers on Future Following Loss: ‘I’m Going to Take Some Time’

As the shock of Saturday night’s 13–10 divisional-round loss to the 49ers was still sinking in, the conversation in Green Bay slowly turned toward the future—specifically, that of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was asked about what his plans for his playing career were going forward, and the three-time MVP said he would need some time to sort it all out.

“I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game,” Rodgers said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision—obviously before free agency.”

Rodgers, 38, considered retirement before the start of this year before ultimately committing to play one of the finest seasons of his career. In 16 games, he threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions, leading the league with a passer rating of 111.9.

But in the cold snow and facing a stout San Francisco defense on Saturday, Rodgers and the Packers offense faltered. After scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, Green Bay went six consecutive possessions with no points. The Packers were able to get a field goal with 11:27 left in the game to open up a 10–3 lead, but did not manage a first down for the rest of the game.

Rodgers finished completing 20 of 29 pass attempts for 225 yards, and was sacked five times. He is set to make nearly $27 million in 2022, the final year of his contract.

For more Packers coverage, check out Packer Central.

