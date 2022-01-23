Skip to main content
Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs Out vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs will not play against the Rams on Sunday due to an ankle injury. 

Wirfs suffered the injury in Tampa‘s win over the Eagles in the wild-card round. He returned to the game after initially hurting his ankle, though he was seen limping throughout much of the contest. 

Wirfs, 22, has been one of the NFL‘s top offensive lineman since being selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 draft. He earned All-Pro honors as a rookie, and he started all four of the Buccaneers playoff games as Tom Brady secured his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Kickoff on Sunday is slated for 3 p.m. ET. The winner between Tampa and Los Angeles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship. 

