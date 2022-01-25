Rams Remove Controversial Ticket Restriction for NFC Championship Game

After the Rams secured their spot in the NFC championship game by hanging on for dear life in a 30–27 win over the Buccaneers, the attention immediately shifted to the rematch with division rival San Francisco. Fans scrambled to the secondary markets to find tickets for the game, only to find a catch—not everybody could buy them.

A notice on Ticketmaster informed users that only those with a Los Angeles-based zip code could purchase tickets to SoFi Stadium, seemingly as a reaction to the heavy presence of San Francisco fans when the two teams met up in Los Angeles for Week 18. A day later, that notice has been removed, opening the doors for fans of the 49ers to once again get into the game.

The Rams said in a statement that tickets for the game were sold out during a presale over the weekend, which is why the restriction has been lifted, per ABC7. Ticketmaster said that the restriction was implemented at the discretion of the Rams.

“Ticketmaster works on behalf of our clients, the event organizers,” the statement read. “Ultimately these decisions lay with them and we act at their direction.”

Niners fans made their presence heard in that Week 18 meeting, with the Rams offense unable to hear signals at the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Matthew Stafford needed to use a silent count due to the opposing fan noise, his wife, Kelly, said on her podcast after the game.

San Francisco has beaten the Rams six straight times, winning in overtime during Week 18 after trailing 17–0 in the first half. The 49ers have won three straight road games and are 6–1 overall dating back to Week 14.

