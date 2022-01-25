Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rams Remove Controversial Ticket Restriction for NFC Championship Game

After the Rams secured their spot in the NFC championship game by hanging on for dear life in a 30–27 win over the Buccaneers, the attention immediately shifted to the rematch with division rival San Francisco. Fans scrambled to the secondary markets to find tickets for the game, only to find a catch—not everybody could buy them.

A notice on Ticketmaster informed users that only those with a Los Angeles-based zip code could purchase tickets to SoFi Stadium, seemingly as a reaction to the heavy presence of San Francisco fans when the two teams met up in Los Angeles for Week 18. A day later, that notice has been removed, opening the doors for fans of the 49ers to once again get into the game.

The Rams said in a statement that tickets for the game were sold out during a presale over the weekend, which is why the restriction has been lifted, per ABC7. Ticketmaster said that the restriction was implemented at the discretion of the Rams.

“Ticketmaster works on behalf of our clients, the event organizers,” the statement read. “Ultimately these decisions lay with them and we act at their direction.”

SI Recommends

Niners fans made their presence heard in that Week 18 meeting, with the Rams offense unable to hear signals at the line of scrimmage. Quarterback Matthew Stafford needed to use a silent count due to the opposing fan noise, his wife, Kelly, said on her podcast after the game.

San Francisco has beaten the Rams six straight times, winning in overtime during Week 18 after trailing 17–0 in the first half. The 49ers have won three straight road games and are 6–1 overall dating back to Week 14.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage on the Rams, head to Ram Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

tom brady (4)
NFL

Tom Brady Talks Family, Retirement: ‘It’s Not Always What I Want’

On his “Let's Go!” podcast, the quarterback discussed weighing his family responsibilities with the possibility that he will retire this offseason.

Portland Thorns president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson
Soccer

Portland Thorns' President of Soccer Reinstated After Investigation

Gavin Wilkinson was placed on leave in the wake of sexual coercion allegations against former manager Paul Riley.

The American League and National League players and fans stand at 2021 MLB All Star Game
MLB

MLB, MLBPA Still Miles Apart Despite First Inch of True Progress

The players union made the first major concession of CBA negotiations with the league on Monday. But there are still many significant obstacles to a deal.

NFC And AFC Championship lineup - MMQB
Podcasts

That Was the Greatest Weekend of Football There Ever Was | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A recap of one of the greatest playoff weekends in the history of the NFL

brian-billick-nfl
College Football

ASU Hires Billick as Analyst, Advisor to Herm Edwards

Brian Billick is returning to football as he joins Herm Edwards‘s staff.

urban meyer (1)
NFL

Watch: Urban Meyer Denies Report He Kicked Jaguars Player

Meyer's brief tenure in Jacksonville epitomized dysfunction, and the former coach addressed reports Monday that he kicked a player.

Dick Vitale speaks to media members.
College Basketball

Vitale to Rest for Remainder of Season, Needs Surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will no longer call games this season after being diagnosed with dysplasia in December.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Two Major Concessions in Negotiations

Both sides plan to meet again Tuesday.