Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Sean Payton Has Television Aspirations After Stepping Down as Saints Coach

Hours after Sean Payton stepped down following 15 seasons coaching the Saints on Tuesday, he did not shy away from speaking on what his next career move might be.

“I’d like to try TV,” Payton said. “I’ve had some opportunities. That would be something that would interest me. Hopefully that opportunity comes.”

Under Payton’s leadership, New Orleans went 152–89 in 15 seasons. The Saints made nine playoff appearances—including winning Super Bowl XLIV—and won seven NFC South division titles. 

While he says he has no plans to coach in 2022, Payton said he still wants to be around the game.

SI Recommends

“I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said. “To be honest with you, that may be coaching football. Won’t be this year. Not where my heart is right now.“

Orr: Sean Payton’s Decision Is a Reminder Teams Should Always Have Backup Plans

The Saints finished 9–8 in 2021. In Payton’s final season with the franchise, he was forced to start four different quarterbacks as the Saints dealt with numerous injuries and COVID-19 absences. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network

YOU MAY LIKE

Monday Night football countdown logo of ESPN.
Tech & Media

Report: ESPN Considering Recruiting Al Michaels for 'MNF'

His last game with NBC may be the Super Bowl.

Anthony Martial heads to Sevilla for the rest of the season
Soccer

Martial Leaves Man United for Sevilla on Loan

Anthony Martial joins Sevilla in its quest to win La Liga and the UEFA Europa League.

aaron-rodgers-playoff-loss-debacle
NFL

Rodgers Has ‘Empathy’ For Those Living in Fear of COVID-19

The Packers QB said fear and hatred is not going to end the pandemic, but rather "love, connection and actual conversation, debate and information sharing."

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate a touchdown catch by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) in the second quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game,
Play
Fantasy

101 Fantasy Football Fun Facts From the 2021 NFL Season

A look back on the 2021 fantasy football season through the prism of notable stats, facts and more.

Sadio Mane suffers a head injury playing for Senegal
Soccer

Mané Scores After Nasty Head Injury in AFCON Last 16

Sadio Mané absorbed a brutal collision, stayed in the match and scored the eventual game-winning goal before being forced out of Senegal's triumph.

Louisville coach Chris Mack gestures during a game at Virginia.
College Basketball

Sources: Louisville Discussing Future of Chris Mack

The Cardinals are just 11–9 on the season and have struggled mightily in recent ACC play.

Antonio Brown on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

Antonio Brown, Lawyer to Appear on HBO’s ‘Real Sports’

A short clip was released teasing the interview.

Jihaad Campbell
Play
College Football

Odds and Ends in the Final SI99 Football Rankings

Trends, movers and developments as a bow is put on the SI99 rankings for the class of 2022