Sean Payton Has Television Aspirations After Stepping Down as Saints Coach

Hours after Sean Payton stepped down following 15 seasons coaching the Saints on Tuesday, he did not shy away from speaking on what his next career move might be.

“I’d like to try TV,” Payton said. “I’ve had some opportunities. That would be something that would interest me. Hopefully that opportunity comes.”

Under Payton’s leadership, New Orleans went 152–89 in 15 seasons. The Saints made nine playoff appearances—including winning Super Bowl XLIV—and won seven NFC South division titles.

While he says he has no plans to coach in 2022, Payton said he still wants to be around the game.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said. “To be honest with you, that may be coaching football. Won’t be this year. Not where my heart is right now.“

Orr: Sean Payton’s Decision Is a Reminder Teams Should Always Have Backup Plans

The Saints finished 9–8 in 2021. In Payton’s final season with the franchise, he was forced to start four different quarterbacks as the Saints dealt with numerous injuries and COVID-19 absences.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.