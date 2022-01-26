It was a rough 2021 season for Baker Mayfield.

Cleveland’s quarterback totaled 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts, leading an offense that finished No. 20 in points scored. Mayfield battled a slate of injuries throughout the season, and he didn't play in the final two games of the year due to a shoulder injury. Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery next week, ideally placing him back to 100% entering 2022.

The former Heisman Trophy winner still managed to make plenty of headlines despite a quiet season on the field. He most recently took exception to a report regarding his future in Cleveland, criticizing it as “clickbait.”

After the team's narrow loss to the Packers in November, Mayfield's wife Emily shared that the quarterback received death threats on social media as well. Mayfield disregarded the messages as “ignorance.”

It’s unlikely we see any similar fireworks from Mayfield over the offseason. He announced Wednesday he is taking a break from social media, something he will do for the “foreseeable future.”

Perhaps a social-media break is a cliché these days, but good for Mayfield as he takes a different approach after a frustrating season. Cleveland fans will frankly be happy to never see Mayfield on social media again if it means the Browns can return to contender status in 2022.

