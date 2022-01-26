Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Baker Mayfield to Leave Social Media for ‘Foreseeable Future’

It was a rough 2021 season for Baker Mayfield. 

Cleveland’s quarterback totaled 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts, leading an offense that finished No. 20 in points scored. Mayfield battled a slate of injuries throughout the season, and he didn't play in the final two games of the year due to a shoulder injury. Mayfield underwent shoulder surgery next week, ideally placing him back to 100% entering 2022. 

The former Heisman Trophy winner still managed to make plenty of headlines despite a quiet season on the field. He most recently took exception to a report regarding his future in Cleveland, criticizing it as “clickbait.”

After the team's narrow loss to the Packers in November, Mayfield's wife Emily shared that the quarterback received death threats on social media as well. Mayfield disregarded the messages as “ignorance.”

SI Recommends

It’s unlikely we see any similar fireworks from Mayfield over the offseason. He announced Wednesday he is taking a break from social media, something he will do for the “foreseeable future.”

Perhaps a social-media break is a cliché these days, but good for Mayfield as he takes a different approach after a frustrating season. Cleveland fans will frankly be happy to never see Mayfield on social media again if it means the Browns can return to contender status in 2022.  

More NFL Coverage: 

• A Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady
• Measuring the Super Bowl Stakes for Each QB Remaining
• Thirteen Seconds: Mahomes and the Chiefs Win an Instant Classic 
• Browns Digest: Baker Mayfield's Most Demanding Chapter Lies Ahead

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, head over to Browns Digest.

YOU MAY LIKE

Daniel Jones with the Giants.
NFL

New Giants GM Comments on Daniel Jones’s Future With Team

Jones threw 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2021.

The USMNT trains in Columbus
Soccer

Adversity Isn't Limited to USMNT in Qualifying Window

The conditions that both are and are not under the U.S.'s control aren't optimal, but then again, its opponents are dealing with plenty to overcome, too.

Minnesota Vikings helmet
NFL

Report: Vikings Hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah As Next GM

He will replace Rick Spielman, who was fired after the 2021 season following 16 years as Minnesota‘s general manager.

GG Jackson
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Forward G.G. Jackson Wowed by Duke, Passes on Reclassification

Jackson's versatility has put him in serious contention for the top spot in the 2023 class.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

AFC Championship Game Betting Preview: Bengals-Chiefs

A full betting breakdown for Sunday's AFC championship matchup between the Bengals and Chiefs.

carlos-beltran-hall-of-fame
MLB

Beltrán Headlines New Additions to 2023 Hall-of-Fame Ballot

We could see a crowded field for the Baseball Hall of Fame once again next year.

GENERAL_StartSit_012622
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Conference Championship Round

Cam Akers will show out as your RB start 'em when the Rams host the 49ers.

Brandon Brooks with the Eagles.
NFL

Three-Time Eagles Pro Bowler Announces Retirement at 32

He said he plans to apply to business school at Penn.