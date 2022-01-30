Skip to main content
Halftime Concert Drowns Out CBS Broadcast During AFC Title Game

Ashanti's microphone went out during the National Anthem prior to Sunday's AFC championship game in Kansas City, and the technical difficulties continued at halftime.

Country music star Walker Hayes' performance of the hit song Fancy Like was so loud inside the stadium that it drowned out the analysis of the CBS broadcast team on the field.

The look on Boomer Esiason's face says it all. The production of the network's halftime show didn't go according to plan.

