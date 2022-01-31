Giants coach Brian Daboll held his introductory press conference on Monday as he looks to jump-start a franchise that has not won a playoff game in a decade.

One of Daboll’s main directives will be to improve New York’s offense, which finished No. 31 in scoring last season. The former Bills offensive coordinator isn’t looking to make Daniel Jones into Josh Allen overnight, though it appears as though Daboll has some plans in place for the Giants signal caller.

“He’s got the right mindset, he’s got good size, there’s a lot of things to like about Daniel,” Daboll said Monday. “We’ll just take it one day at a time. We’ll work with him, help him get better.

“It takes a lot to raise a quarterback. He’s been around the block through these last three years with some different pieces. We’re going to try to give him some stability and just take it from there.”

It's been a tumultuous NFL career for Jones since being selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Jones has talled 45 passing touchdowns in 37 career starts, adding 29 interceptions and 36 fumbles. New York is 12–25 in his starts.

Jones holds only a share of culpability for the Giants‘ struggles in recent years. New York 22–59 since 2017, losing 10-plus games in each of the last five seasons.

