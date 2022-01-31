49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo revealed Sunday after San Francisco's 20–17 loss to the Rams in the NFC championship that he felt pain throughout the postseason on the thumb on his throwing hand.

He told Mike Silver of Bally Sports, “Now I can say the truth. Every play, I feel it. But we made it through.”

“I can’t believe this s--- held up, to be completely honest with you,” Garoppolo said. “The thumb, the shoulder … all of it. It was one thing after another. … Every time I threw. It was a lot.”

Garoppolo suffered the thumb injury during San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Titans. He missed the team's Week 17 win over the Texans.

In early January, NFL Network reported the injury would require offseason surgery. Garoppolo returned for Week 18 and the postseason, playing with a wrap on his hand. He had also been dealing with a sprained shoulder.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. He also tossed 12 interceptions.

San Francisco selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, leading Garoppolo to be asked Sunday about his future with the franchise.

"We'll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever," Garoppolo said. "I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. And I love those guys."

