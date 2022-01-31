49ers 17, Rams 20: NFC Championship Grades

They blew a golden opportunity to win a championship for the second time in three seasons. For now, that's their legacy.

They choked, just like two years ago in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, just like two years ago in the Super Bowl, and then proceeded to score zero points and allow three consecutive scoring drives, just like two years ago in the Super Bowl.

Now, the 49ers will tell themselves they had a successful season, because they started out 3-5 and turned things around. But they should have won this game, they should have gone to the Super Bowl and they should have won it. They blew a golden opportunity to win a championship for the second time in three seasons. For now, that's their legacy.

Here are their grades for this loss.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: D.

He entered the fourth quarter with a pristine quarterback rating of 124.7, then completed just 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards and got intercepted in the biggest quarter of the season. His passer rating in that period was just 4.8. He choked almost exactly like he choked in the Super Bowl. The only difference was this time he didn't miss a wide open deep pass to Emmanuel Sanders. Garoppolo is a mistake-prone, physically-limited quarterback who got carried by Deebo Samuel and elite defense all season and definitely is not clutch. Garoppolo is flat-out awful in the fourth quarter of playoff games. Good luck to him and his future team, because he should never suit up for the 49ers again. This team belongs to Trey Lance now. It should have been his team from the moment he got drafted. This season, we learned nothing new about Garoppolo, he didn't improve and he didn't boost his trade value.

RUNNING BACKS: C-MINUS.

The Rams sold out to stop the run game because they don't respect Garoppolo, and so the 49ers averaged just 2.5 yards per carry. But at least the running backs didn't fumble.

WIDE RECEIVERS: A-PLUS.

Brandon Aiyuk had an excellent game -- four catches for 69 yards. But Deebo Samuel was far better. Samuel was the best player on either team. He gained 98 yards from scrimmage, and scored a 44-yard touchdown on a screen pass during which he broke at least five tackles. It's a shame the 49ers wasted such a great season from Samuel. He singlehandedly dragged the 49ers to this game by moving to running back midseason, and his team let him down.

TIGHT ENDS: A-MINUS.

George Kittle caught just two passes for 27 yards, but he scored a touchdown, and he should have had a third catch that would have gained big yards but Garoppolo missed him.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: B-PLUS.

They gave up no sacks and just three quarterback hits to an elite pass rush. In the run game, they struggled, but that's what happens when the opposing defense doesn't respect the quarterback.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: B.

They shut down the Rams run game, but recorded only two sacks. Nick Bosa had his usual dominant performance -- 1.5 sacks, 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Arik Armstead didn't register a statistic. Bad timing to have his worst game in a month.

LINEBACKERS: B.

Fred Warner was outstanding and finished the game with 10 tackles. Azeez Al-Shaair recorded five tackles, and Dre Greenlaw left early with an injury.

SAFETIES: C-MINUS.

Jimmie Ward intercepted a pass in the end zone, but made a mistake in the fourth quarter when he committed a 15-yard late hit penalty. But the biggest mistake was from Jaquiski Tartt, who dropped a potential game-winning interception in the fourth quarter.

CORNERBACKS: C.

Ambry Thomas and K'Waun Williams each gave up touchdown catches, but Williams tipped the pass that Ward intercepted.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B.

Deebo Samuel almost ran out of bounds deep in his own territory on a kick return and got tackled at the 49ers 14-yard line. Otherwise, the special teams played well.

COACHES: D.

Kyle Shanahan and DeMeco Ryans coached so well until the fourth quarter. Then they choked. On 3rd and 2, Shanahan got cute and called a handoff to Kyle Juszczyk which gained no yards. This was the first time Shanahan called that particular play all season. He overthought it. On the next series, he let his offense take a delay of game on 2nd and 10 rather than use one of his three timeouts. And then Ryan called a blitz on 3rd and 3 in the red zone that led to a touchdown pass for Stafford, who shreds blitzes. It's disheartening to see the 49ers lose the same way they lost in the Super Bowl. It's like they learned nothing. At least now they know they need to move on, let go of the past and embrace the future, which is bright, because of the defense, Samuel and Lance.