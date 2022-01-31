Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Is One Cool Customer: Unchecked
Like the diamonds on his neck, Joe Burrow is for real. 

What’s truly special about Joe Brrrr is that it usually takes a long time to confirm someone has the IT factor. Typically, early in a player’s careers we are raving more about talent. Even with Patrick Mahomes, who the Bengals defense forced into an uncharacteristically poor second-half performance, a lot of the praise has been about how much we are wowed by his ability. 

Don’t get me wrong, Burrow has plenty of talent. But he already carries that aura; it is expected he will come through in the clutch. He has the Cincinnati Bengals of all teams in the Super Bowl after all, a mere two years removed from having the worst record in the league.

And he’s already come back from more than two touchdowns twice against Mahomes and the Chiefs, the latest instance coming Sunday, when myself and many others thought they were finished. Of course that’s on top of what he did at LSU. 

He’s certainly been fortunate to have Ja’Marr Chase on the outside to throw to in both places, but as the likes of Matt Stafford have shown us, everyone needs the right circumstances to thrive.

Now Burrow has the chance to become the first quarterback ever to win the Heisman, National Championship and Super Bowl with just one more win, over the Rams

Which is probably why we are all already used to his post-W ritual. Because Burrow is basically a human victory cigar at this point.

