Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will appear on his weekly SiriusXM radio show Let's Go at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. As usual, Brady will be joined by cohosts Jim Gray and fellow NFL great Larry Fitzgerald.

Monday's radio show will be the first time that Brady has spoken since reports of his planned retirement broke Saturday afternoon.

To date, Brady has not confirmed reports that he will be hanging up the cleats. In fact, recent reports indicate that he has told the Bucs that he has yet to make a decision in regard to his playing future.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is coming off a remarkable age-44 season in which he threw for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Alongside Aaron Rodgers, Brady is considered one of the frontrunners for NFL MVP. If selected, this would be Brady's fourth time winning the prestigious honor.

If he does indeed retire, he would be doing so at the top of his game.

